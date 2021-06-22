The Moose Lodge, in its commitment to the community, has once again started to distribute Tommy Moose stuffed toys with local ambulance services and fire departments. These toys go along with the service providers and are used to calm youngsters who don't understand what's happening in a time of crisis. Pictured are representatives of the Central Price County Ambulance Service Angie Keller and Phillips Moose Lodge 2661 President Ted Harvey.
