The recent idling of the Park Falls mill, and its eventual closure have hit the Price County area and its residents hard. Recently Michael Bablick, mayor of Park Falls, testified in front of the state legislature in support of the “Mill Bill,” AB367, asking the legislature to pass this bill. The bill would provide, in part, $15 million toward reopening the mill, putting its employees back to work. American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds were proposed to be used for this purpose, as well as to provide $50 million toward the purchase and reopening of the mill in Wisconsin Rapids.
“We could have it running within a month,” Timber Producers Cooperative executive director Dennis Schoeneck said of the Park Falls mill in an earlier interview.
The Park Falls mill went into receivership in May of 2019 and closed in October of 2019. The next month, Faith Group Company, Inc. purchased the mill. The New Jersey-based company is an affiliate of Niagra Worldwide. In a press release, Park Falls Industrial Management said unexpectedly high gas prices were the reason for the recent idling of the mill.
The Timber Producers Cooperative was created by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, composed of millworkers, timber professionals and other community members. In August of last year the group became an official entity and began looking hopefully at purchasing and reopening the Wisconsin Rapids mill. The Cooperative quickly made the same efforts where the newly idled Park Falls mill was concerned. Schoeneck was hopeful the money would come through, the Cooperative could reopen the mill once again and put people back to work in Park Falls.
There was some question, however, as to whether ARPA money could be used for this purpose. In a memo from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau to Senator Janet Bewley, the bureau stated the federal Department of Treasury’s Interim Final Rule stated, in order to be considered an eligible use of funds, the use:
“Must be designed to address an economic harm resulting from or exacerbated by the public health emergency. In considering whether a program or service would be eligible under this category, the recipient should assess whether, and the extent to which, there has been an economic harm such as loss of earnings or revenue, that resulted from the COVID-19 public health emergency and whether, and to the extent of which, the use would respond to or address this harm.”
The treasury, the memo stated, would have the final word on whether the loan to purchase the mill(s) would be considered an eligible use of funds. The loan of funds to a third party to purchase another company’s distressed assets was not directly discussed in the guidance.
The timeline also complicated things, in the eyes of the Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The State Fiscal Recovery Fund (AFRF) monies under ARPA must be expended or obligated by Dec. 31, 2024.
“Therefore, to the extent the terms of the loan issued under AB 367 would call for the recipient organization to repay the loan after 2024, the Treasury guidance would likely consider the outstanding principal due and owing to the unexpended for purposes of repayment,” the memo stated. “Because the state would recover such payments only after 2024, it may be the case that the state would be responsible for repaying all unexpended amounts to the Treasury at that time.”
Senator Janet Bewley’s chief of staff Joe Hoey said that while the Governor’s compromise failed to get through the legislature using ARPA funds, as the Governor felt this was not appropriate use of these funds. The amendment would have taken out the need for this to come from ARPA money, and instead use GPR funds.
“The Republicans don’t want to use GPR,” Hoey said. “They passed the bill with the ARPA funds in the Assembly. My guess is the Senate is going to take up the same version. That means the governor may be forced to veto it.” If the funds are not used in the way they are intended, Hoey said, it may jeopardize the state’s ARPA funds. Hoey said he hoped the Republicans in the Senate would take out the language pertaining to the use of ARPA funds, which he felt would mean the Governor would then sign the bill.
“I was proud to vote for this proposal’s passage through the State Assembly,” said state Senator Janet Bewley via text message. “There were some concerns from myself, my caucus, and the Governor regarding the legality of ARPA funds being used for the mill. We are still waiting on more guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury. There was an effort early on to amend the bill, which would have given the state more flexibility over where the funds came from. Nevertheless, I am pleased this proposal passed the Assembly and it is my sincere hope it will quickly pass the Senate and make it to the Governor’s desk for final approval.”
“It’s politics,” said Timber Professionals Cooperative (TPC) president Dennis Schoeneck. “It’s very disappointing that the legislature can’t get together and do the right thing for the state.” He said whether or not the bill would pass and be signed by the governor, the TPC would still work to reopen the Park Falls mill as well as the Wisconsin Rapids mill. He stated the group, formed last year, had come too far to simply stop looking at reopening those mills. Receiving these funds would make the task easier, he said, but he said he had also been told other monies were available and the Governor could provide the needed funding “with the stroke of a pen,” even without using ARPA funds. He stated it is crucial for everyone to work together to get the mills back open and get people back to work.
