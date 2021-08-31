Local schools are returning to class this week with no mask mandates but several other safety precautions in place to protect kids and staff from COVID-19.
“We are not requiring masks,” Prentice District Administrator and Elementary Principal Randy Bergman said. “They will be highly recommended.”
Berman said there will also be no virtual option for the schools, though those who don’t feel safe attending in person could apply to attend the Prentice district’s Rural Virtual Academy. Teachers at Prentice said they struggled to teach both in-person and virtual classes last year, and many parents weren’t fans of the virtual option.
Bergman said COVID vaccinations will be available next week (school started Wednesday, Sept. 1). People are not required to get vaccinated to attend or work at the school, he added, but they will have the option to receive the shots on-site.
“We’re still trying to keep kids three feet apart (in school),” Bergman said.
The Chequamegon School District also is not requiring masks for the 2021-22 academic year. District Administrator Ray Schulte said the district is using the Centers for Disease Control guidelines as far as safety precautions. The CDC recommends masks be worn in school buildings, but “it’s a recommendation, not a requirement. It’s not mandated, at least not at this time,” Schulte said.
This year, there won’t be a livestream classroom option for students.
“We plan to be in-person five days a week with a regular student schedule,” Schulte said.
The district will maintain physical distancing of three feet when possible in the buildings.
Any student who is out sick will be given missed assignments in the traditional format, with work being sent home. Schulte, who just came on board this year in the Chequamegon district as interim administrator, said he will be putting an emphasis on in-person teaching and learning and high-quality instruction.
“I want our energies to really go toward … helping (the students) succeed,” he said.
As far as sports and activities, Schulte said all schools in the Marawood Conference are “pretty much aligning with the same practice,” and all are very similar. Last year, there were more protocols in place, he added, such as temperatures taken before games and masks worn during practices.
As of now, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association is not requiring masks be worn at practices or games.
Price County will be doing contact tracing for the virus, which Schulte said is a slight change from last year. Students will still be required to quarantine when ill.
Visitors and volunteers will be admitted into the schools by appointment or invitation only.
More information on the protocols can be found at csdk12.net.
The Phillips School District board created a “Return to Learn” plan. Supt. Rick Morgan said the students at Phillips will be in classes five full days a week with a regular schedule, and masks are optional.
The Phillips district does have a virtual school available for students.
Butternut School District had not released its plan for the school as of press time.
A federal mandate is in place requiring all students and drivers to wear masks on school buses.
