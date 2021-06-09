Park Falls Lions Club members conducted vision screenings with 215 students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade at the Park Falls Elementary School on May 12 and 13. Several students were referred for professional eye examinations following the free screenings, which the club conducts annually.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
