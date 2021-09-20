Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21, the Price County Highway Department will be replacing culverts, weather permitting, on County Highway F.

The culvert replacements will be between State Highway 13 and County Highway S in the Town of Elk. County Highway F will be limited to one-lane traffic in the work zone from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please allow extra time for commutes.

