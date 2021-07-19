The Price County Highway Department will be performing maintenance Tuesday, July 20 on Highway 102 from Highway 86 to the Taylor County line in the town of Spirit. Highway 102 will be limited to one lane traffic in the work zone from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
