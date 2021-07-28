After Lance Lazar passed away in May of 2020, his sister, Misty Lewis, wanted to do something in his memory and in memory of their grandparents, Joe and Lucille Makovsky — and she wanted it to be in Catawba, where Joe and Lucille raised 13 children and many more grandchildren.
Misty remembered Lance telling her that he would like to do something for kids as he enjoyed his three nephews and loved watching them grow up. They talked about playground equipment some years ago. She then decided that a playground at the Catawba Park would be the perfect way to honor Lance and their grandparents.
The project wouldn’t have been a success without the help from her mom, Donna Karas, and the support and help from her husband, Scott Lewis ,and their family.
Misty hired local Price County contractors Eric and Jeff Sidenbender to assist with the project. She coordinated with the village of Catawba and found volunteers to assist including Troy, Joe and Kris Makovsky, Lester and Mary Jean Peterson and Dave Makovsky. The scope of the project expanded to include staining the Catawba Park pavilion and the scoreboard posts.
In addition to the playground, she purchased and had two benches installed near the playground equipment. Jay Halmstad of Sign Studio created and installed some memorial signs on the playground and the benches. One of Lance’s favorite sayings was “Have a Smurfy Day” and that little reminder is included on the top of one of the benches.
