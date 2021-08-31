The 13th annual Flambeau 40 Bike Race & Time Trial are set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, along the rolling hills of the Flambeau River.
The 35-mile road race is set for Saturday. The Flambeau 40 is an on-road bike race west of Park Falls. The race begins at 10 a.m. The junior race for those under age 18, which begins at 8:30 a.m., is a six-mile loop on level roads. Both races begin at St. Anthony’s School cafeteria in Park Falls, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Second Street.
Registration is from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Both races will have awards to the top overall male and female finishers. There will be water and fruit before the race and a lunch afterward.
The Sunday time trial, which is a 12-mile loop on flat and straight terrain, will be held Sunday. Registration is at the American Legion Hall 182 at 274 N. Third Ave. in Park Falls. Start times will be assigned sequentially as registrations are received. The first racer will be released at 9 a.m. at the Chequamegon High School in Park Falls. All racers will be released onto the course in one-minute intervals. They must be at the start line at least five minutes prior to the assigned time.
There will be awards for the top overall male and female finishers and certificates to the top three in each age class. Water and fruit will be available before the race.
More information and race results can be found at parkfalls.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.