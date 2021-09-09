Fifield fire department

The Fifield Fire Department will lead a Sept. 11 memorial service honoring fallen first responders at the fire station.

The memorial will include a 9:59 a.m. siren tribute in memory of the first World Trade Center tower's collapse, and a second at 10:28 with the second tower fell. 

That will be followed by a 10:30 a.m. walk along the Highway 13 corridor and then a brats lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with fire equipment on display.

Information provided by the Fifield Fire Department.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments