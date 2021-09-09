The Fifield Fire Department will lead a Sept. 11 memorial service honoring fallen first responders at the fire station.
The memorial will include a 9:59 a.m. siren tribute in memory of the first World Trade Center tower's collapse, and a second at 10:28 with the second tower fell.
That will be followed by a 10:30 a.m. walk along the Highway 13 corridor and then a brats lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with fire equipment on display.
Information provided by the Fifield Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.