The Fifield Community Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, July 10. Activities are sponsored by the Fifield Lions Club and the Fifield American Legion Auxiliary.
Festivities will kick off beginning at noon with a sidewalk decorating contest at Kountry Kafe. The parade will start at the local lawnmower racetrack, beginning at 1 p.m. The parade has a patriotic theme. A $50 prize will be given for the best decorated ATV, UTV or bicycle. Movrich Park will be the scene for activities which include an arts and crafts fair, a Boy Scout operated ice cream stand and a bake sale hosted by the ladies of St. Francis Sodality. Kiddie games are scheduled from 2-4 pm and a dunk tank will operate from 2-5 pm. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. A fireworks display will be held at dusk. A town-wide “rummage-a-rama” is scheduled to be part of the action, as well as a daylong 50-50 raffle, with tickets available from Lions Club members.
Sunday, July 11 at 9 a.m. the Fifield Congregational Church will hold an outdoor worship service at the park.
