Two festivals will be held in Price County this Saturday, Sept. 25.
Phillips will celebrate autumn at its 27th-annual Fall Harvest Festival, while Ogema will offer an evening of early Christmas cheer at the Christmas Tree Festival.
Fall Harvest Festival
The Fall Harvest Festival will be bustling with activity from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Phillips.
“We are excited to expand the festivities participants have enjoyed in the past years,” said Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Palzkill.
This year, she said, the arts and crafts fair typically held in fron tof the Price County Courthouse will be moved to the 100 NorthBlock of Avon Avenue (between Fred Mueller and Norvado). The street will be blocked off to allow festival attendees extra space to check out vendors’ bootsh.
There will be over 35 vendors at the fair, and a food court area will be set up on Cherry Street between Highway 13 and Avon Avenue. There will be a live broadcast by 98.3 WCQM from 9 a.m. to noon.
The courthouse lawn will be transformed into a pumpking patch with free fun for children. Prevail Bank will again host a pumpkin decorating station, and the Phillips Children’s Museum will provide fun and learning activities.
Local businesses will also have Fall Harvest specials.
The fun continues at Elk Lake Park from 4 to 8 p.m. with live music by local musician Shane Kronberger. The menu includes food vendors and craft beer. The Chamber will have a beer tent and Rhinelander Brewing Co. will be on-site serving tap beer.
To learn more, visit the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or call (715) 339-4100.
Christmas Tree Festival
The fun begins Friday, Sept. 24, with a Christmas wreath competition from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the High Point Wreath Co. in Ogema. Create wreaths and submit your own creation while enjoying music, flights of wine, a hot chocolate bar, a personal charcuterie board for kids and materials to create a family 24-inch balsam wreath with a ring, balsam, five sticks and a bow. There will be materials for kids-sized personal wreaths, as well.
This year, visit the High Point Wreath Co.’s new Christmas toy store, where there will be desserts and non-alcoholic drinks for purchase and a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The factory was remodeled in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unable to have an open house. The 2021 open house is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Saturday, there will be an arts and crafts fair, live music, food, sidewalk sales and a farmers market starting at 9 a.m. People can pick up locally grown cranberries and craisins at the Chamber of Commerce tent. There will also be scarecrow contest displays.
All festival attendees vote on wreath submissions. First-, second- and third-place winners will receive a prize.
The Christmas Tree Festival has been held since 1994.
