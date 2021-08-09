Four years ago the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary held a fundraiser for the organization Paws With A Cause and at that time President Dolores Gradinjan put it on her bucket list to visit Paws With A Cause in Wayland, Mich., near Grand Rapids.
On July 13, Gradinjan scheduled a visit to take a tour of the organization. Paws With a Cause is a national non-profit that trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities. The organization was founded in 1979 by Michael Sapp, Sr. It was originally called Ears for the Deaf, and specialized in hearing dogs for the deaf. Since then, it has expanded to include service dogs, seizure-response dogs and recently, service dogs for children with autism. Since 1988 Paws With A Cause and the AMVETS family have been working together to place assistance dogs with veterans and service members of our country’s armed forces. Since it started, Paws With A Cause has placed more than 3,000 dogs across the country.
Paws dogs can be custom-trained to help mitigate many different disabilities including traumatic brain injury, amputations, spinal cord injury, balance impairment, hearing loss and epilepsy.
As a national non-profit, Paws With A Cause relies upon the generosity of donors who support the work they do. Even though, the cost to train and place a Paws Assistance Dog is $30,000, clients pay no fee to receive their Assistance Dog. Those cost are underwritten by generous donors.
Pictured is AMVETS Auxiliary President Dolores Gradinjan making a $600 donation to Steve and Michelle, who conducted the tour of the Paws With A Cause facility.
