Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES... Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of 65-70 degrees are will occur today, resulting in heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees. It will be cooler close to Lake Superior due to weak off lake winds. Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.