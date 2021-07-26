On July 20, Park Falls Police Officer Mark Richter was posthumously named the D.A.R.E officer of the year by the Wisconsin D.A.R.E Officers Association. Richter proudly served as the Park Falls Police Department D.A.R.E officer for 20 years.
Richter greatly enjoyed the opportunity to have positive interactions with the youth of our community. This award was presented to Richter's family at the D.A.R.E conference held in Lake Geneva. Accepting the award was Richter's wife, Deborah Richter, along with their children Diana Richter and Mark Richter. Also present was Park Falls Police Chief Jerry Ernst and Price County Sheriff's Office D.A.R.E instructor Laurie Zondlo.
Information provided by Park Falls Police Department.
