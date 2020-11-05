As of Monday evening, Price County had 66 active cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of lab-confirmed cases overtime to 437.
This illustrates an increase of 79 new cases in seven days. Price County’s numbers continue to rise, standing at 61 new cases last week, and 45 new cases the week previous.
Four more people have been hospitalized in the past week, bringing the county’s total COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic to 37. Hospitalizations continue to increase throughout northcentral Wisconsin, with the region’s hospital capacity at 86%.
As of Monday, there were 192 COVID-19 patients in north central Wisconsin hospitals, 33 of which were in the intensive care unit. There are 31 of the region’s 219 ventilators in use.
Statewide on Monday, the hospitalization rate statewide stood at 5%.
A third death associated with COVID-19 in Price County was confirmed on Oct. 28.
A total of 361 people have recovered in the county, and 3,756 tests have returned negative.
Statewide, there were 48,366 active cases as of Monday evening and 232,296 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. There have been 11,597 hospitalizations, and the virus has contributed to 2,050 Wisconsinites’ deaths.
The state has recorded 181,845 recoveries, and has had 1,846,618 tests return negative.
Neighboring Oneida County had 423 active cases as of Monday and 15 current hospitalizations. The county has had 1,388 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 69 hospitalizations and 15 deaths. There have been 863 recoveries. A total of 12,366 tests have returned negative.
Taylor County had 347 people in quarantine or isolation on Monday and 10 people currently in the hospital. The county has had 599 total confirmed cases, resulting in 28 hospitalizations and seven deaths. The county has not released current numbers for those who have recovered. A total of 3,820 tests have returned negative.
Vilas County had 205 active cases on Monday. The county has recorded 689 confirmed cases, resulting in 42 hospitalization and six deaths. There have been 478 recoveries. A total of 6,153 tests have returned negative.
Ashland County is actively monitoring 336 people for the virus, and 307 cases have been confirmed. There have been 16 hospitalizations and three deaths in the county, while 163 people are listed as recovered. There have been 6,951 negative tests.
Rusk County had 148 active cases on Monday. The county has confirmed 263 cases of the virus, resulting in 11 hospitalizations and one death. There have been 114 recoveries. A total of 3,111 tests have returned negative.
Sawyer County had 79 active cases. The county has confirmed 422 cases, resulting in 19 hospitalizations and four deaths. A total of 339 people have recovered. There have been 5,562 negative tests.
Iron County had 22 active cases. The county has confirmed 220 cases, resulting in 16 hospitalizations and five deaths. A total of 198 people have recovered. There have been 1,826 negative tests.
Schools
As of Monday, there were four confirmed cases of the virus in students of Chequamegon School District and one confirmed case in a member of staff. The district had five employees and 31 students in quarantine.
Prentice School District had two confirmed cases in members of staff as of Oct. 30. Two members of staff and students were in quarantine.
Phillips School District did not provide current information to the Review prior to printing.
