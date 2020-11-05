Price County has rescinded a 34-year resolution that stated the county would provide $4,500 each to the airports in Park Falls and Prentice as long as those municipalities owned and maintained airport facilities for the benefits of citizens and businesses.
The action allows the county to save $9,000 to help balance their 2021 budget.
The suggestion to eliminate airport funding was initially made by county supervisor Dennis Wartgow at the Sept. 10 executive committee meeting.
A motion to rescind the resolution passed in a close 6-5 vote at the Oct. 13 meeting of the Price County Board of Supervisors. Voting to rescind funding were supervisors Larry Palacek, Mark Kyle, Jim Hintz, Paula Houdek, Dennis Wartgow, and county board chairman Bob Kopisch. Voting against were supervisors Ginny Strobl, Alan Barkstrom, Jordan Spacek, Waldemar Madsen, and Bruce Jilka. Supervisor Jeffrey Hallstrand was not present at the meeting, having been excused.
Prior to the vote, Jilka spoke at length about the decision to rescind funding, indicating his belief the defunding decision mirrors a multi-year trend to decrease programs that formerly benefited the southern part of the county and the Village of Prentice, where he serves on the village board.
“In the past budgets, we’ve done things to balance the budget and I’ve been a supervisor in support of those things. Looking back in hindsight, maybe I have some regrets,” Jilka said.
Jilka pointed to the elimination of the county’s tourism department in 2018 and the merging of the Price County Economic Development Association with the Park Falls Area Development Corporation in 2019.
Jilka stated that Prentice has experienced “very poor contact” from the chambers, and is required to contribute $6,000 annually to the economic development corporation in order to have a seat on the board of directors.
“Both these organizations [the chambers and the economic development association] claim to be able to represent us, but we know where their priorities are and rightfully so. They are supported by Park Falls and Phillips area businesses,” said Jilka. “It seems when we do our budget, we shift the burdens of things we should be doing as a county to the municipalities. The villages and towns — we have to tighten our belts.”
Jilka said that the Prentice airport is regularly used by industrial business SpecSys, which took over the Caterpillar facility in 2016.
“If that airport wasn’t there, we would likely have another large industrial building sitting empty in our community,” Jilka said.
No other supervisors commented on the resolution before voting.
Jilka has since filed his resignation from the county Board of Supervisors, and told the Review his decision to resign was due partially to his personal belief that the county could better support the outlying municipalities — particularly in southern Price County — and partly because he didn’t believe he was effectively representing the needs of his district on the county board. Jilka served on the county board for eight and a half years.
Prentice airport manager Dale Heikkinen was unable to provide the Review with information regarding the airport’s annual budget or how the loss of the $4,500 will impact the airport. He said the loss of funding should not affect the long-term viability of the airport, but said he believed the county was stronger with a three-airport system.
According to Park Falls City Administrator Brentt Michalek, the loss of county funding should not affect operations at the Park Falls airport. The airport is supported by a $16,735 annual budget, and the $4,500 contribution from the county went into the city’s general fund where it was dispersed as needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.