Copper Falls State Park will celebrate contributions by the Civilian Conservation Corps with an evening of music Saturday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. Bill Jamerson, author and songwriter, will present a musical tribute to the “dollar-a-day boys” of the 1930s, who helped build parks and other infrastructure across the country as the county emerged from the Great Depression.

Patrons are invited to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the entertainment.

