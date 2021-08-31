The following is the September lunch menu for the Chequamegon School District:
Sept. 1 – Mini corn dogs
Sept. 2 – Chicken nuggets
Sept. 3 – Pizza
Sept. 6 – No school
Sept. 7 – Hamburger
Sept. 8 – Taco
Sept. 9 – Turkey subs
Sept. 10 – Chicken patty
Sept. 13 – Chicken fajita
Sept. 14 – French bread pizza
Sept. 15 – Spaghetti
Sept. 16 – Sandwich choice
Sept. 17 – Pizza dippers
Sept. 20 – Sloppy Joes on a roll
Sept. 21 – Hot dog
Sept. 22 – Beef and macaroni
Sept. 23 – Ham sandwich
Sept. 24 – Chicken patty
Sept. 27 – Beefy nachos
Sept. 28 – Chicken strips
Sept. 29 – Meatballs and gravy over noodles
Sept. 30 – Grilled cheese sandwich
Lunch is served daily with fresh fruit and vegetables and students’ choice of skim, fat-free chocolate or 1 percent milk.
