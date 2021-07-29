Jacob Radlinger is home on leave from Korea where he had been stationed. From here Jacob will then go onto Georgia.
Denise Kane enjoyed having all of her family here over the Pioneer Days weekend. There were her daughter, Lisa, from Chicago, Michael and his wife, Dawn, and the boys, Max and P.J. and his girlfriend, Lydia Bruni, all of Oak Park, Illinois, and her son, Joe, and Lino and their children, Rosie and Jayden of Cave Creek, Arizona. This was the first time in three years they were all together. What a great time they had!
On Saturday afternoon we had our Class of ‘71 50th Class Reunion at Schienebeck’s Shanty. Our classmates attending were Dave Weinberger, me, Barb Wegner, Jan and Jeff Teeters, Diane Miller, Gary and Marge Weis, Fred Walker, Sherry Suzan, Ruth Newbury and Bob and Judy Kadrlik. We enjoyed a delicious dinner. And we had fun catching up and reminiscing with our yearbook. We plan to get together again in 5 years.
“Happy Birthday” wishes to Nevada Smith and Heidi Franzen on August 1; to Leah Singer on August 2; to Pegi Kahl on August 3; to Dellores Vogt and Rob Radlinger on August 4; and to Tom Kane and Stephanie Steiner on August 5.
