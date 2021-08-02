Coleson James Gedde was born July 16 to parents Cassandra and and Hunter Gedde of Spirit. Coleson weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and joins his sibling, Case Gedde, 2.

Coleson’s grandparents are Dean Kurth of Ogema, Mary Kurth of Phillips, and Chris and Julie Gedde of Tripoli.

