The Park Falls Public Library will welcome the Northwoods Wildlife Center for an informative program about the “Birds of Prey” on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered will include hunting styles, food sources and the adaptations that make it possible for these birds to survive and thrive in northern Wisconsin. This program is presented as part of the Tales and Tails summer reading program and is made possible through grant funding from the Weather Shield Lite Fundation.
The “Birds of Prey” program is free and open to people of all ages; for this reason the library is requesting that masks be worn by all attendees to protect those unable to be vaccinated at this time.
