The Lions Bark Park project in Park Falls is bounding ahead with a fund drive to raise the funds necessary to put up fencing this fall. The dog park area has recently been prepared by clearing out brush and debris. After some further grading and seeding, it will be ready to be enclosed by a five-foot fence. Two areas will be defined, one area for small dogs and the remaining area for larger dogs. Some areas are planned to remain in a semi-natural state, with trails through rocks and longer grass.
The location of the Lions Bark Park is the southwest corner of the Price County Tuscobia Trail head Park, just west of Park Falls behind the industrial park. The area is adjacent to the parking area. Other features of the park that are nearby include additional trails, picnic pavilion, ball park, restrooms and playground.
Dog lovers and anyone interested in this new community project can become involved now, in order to make it possible to purchase and construct the fencing this fall. Other needed items for the park will include poop collection containers, picnic tables, benches, and a watering station.
Fundraising thus far has included two dog-inclusive events — a dog walk last fall and a snowshoe dog walk this spring. Other fundraisers have included a brat sale, an inflatables day event at the community pool, and the placement of cash/collection jars at local businesses. This fund drive is a critical piece of the effort, with the goal of ordering and installing fencing this fall.
Contributors will be recognized (with their approval) at the park at the following levels:
Dachshund -$50-$99; Terrier -$100-$249; Spaniel $250-$499; Retriever $500-$999; Mastiff-$1,000 and up.
Contributions can be mailed to Forward Bank, 110 2nd Ave. N, Park Falls, WI 54552; dropped off at either the Park Falls or Phillips branches of Forward bank; or given to any Park Falls Lions Club Member. Please make checks payable to Lions Bark Park. The Lions Dog Park Committee thanks the community for its ongoing support and interest in this project. They hope to see many dogs and their people using the site this falll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.