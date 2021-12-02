Doug Rasmussen, left, commander of the AMVETS Post 50 in Phillips, presents a Blue Star Banner to Jack and Elizabeth Marchweka, center, of Phillips, with AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary President Dolores Gradinjan at right. The banner was presented at the Veterans Day breakfast at the VFW building, to in recognition of the couple who have a son, Matthew Marchewka, who is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Illinois at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Elizabeth Marchweka is also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Auxiliary member Carol Lapp was present but is not pictured.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.