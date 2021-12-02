Doug Rasmussen, left, commander of the AMVETS Post 50 in Phillips, presents a Blue Star Banner to Jack and Elizabeth Marchweka, center, of Phillips, with AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary President Dolores Gradinjan at right. The banner was presented at the Veterans Day breakfast at the VFW building, to in recognition of the couple who have a son, Matthew Marchewka, who is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Illinois at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Elizabeth Marchweka is also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Auxiliary member Carol Lapp was present but is not pictured.

