The Price County Antique Association, Ltd. (PCAA) will be hosting their annual Antique & Tractor Expo at the Price County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, July 17 &18, 2021 starting at 9 am each day. Members of the PCAA have been working hard during 2020 and this spring to get ready for the 2021 Expo.
People can once again see the antique tractors, machinery, tools and items defining life in earlier times in Price County. Local residents utilized much of the machinery and antiques on display in the Antique 1 and Antique 2 buildings. Perhaps your family members or neighbors have donated some of the items that are in the buildings.
The weekend will be filled with displays, demonstrations and vendors in buildings and outside. The “Phillips – Our Town” diorama display, made by Phillips High School English students in two consecutive years under the tutelage of teacher Eva Reilly, will be among the displays. Among demonstrations will be a wood processor, a shingle mill and making lead and jump ropes that can be purchased. Anyone wishing to display their antique collections or demonstrate their crafts can do so for free. Those who want to sell items can do so for a $10 fee per space. Vendors, demonstrators and exhibitors should phone Gloria at 715-339-2798 to reserve spaces. You may bring your own tables and tents.
Everyone is welcome to display their antique tractors, cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, engines or machinery outside. For more information call Steve at 715-339-3652.
On Saturday July 17th at 1 pm is the antique tractor pull. Register and weigh your tractors that are from 1963 and older in the morning. An eliminator will be used with a $10.00 fee per pull. Trophies will be awarded to the winners. Bring your tractors out of your fields and barns and have a fun afternoon. Call Cheryl at 715-339-6981 for any inquiries.
A car show will be held on Sunday July 18th from 9 am to 2 pm. $10.00 is the entry fee and trophies will be given out. Contact Marv at 262-210-2676. Polish up your wheels and have a great time showing them. At the same time there will be music by Wylde Tymes DJ Russ Lasee.
Other events both days are the tractor parade, a bake sale and raffles. Guess the “mystery” item and have a chance to win $10.00. Marie’s on Fayette will provide food and beverages during the weekend. Especially for children are a cookie-eating contest, Jim Polacek’s Orange Blossom Special children’s ride and the Franson family’s Phillips Children’s Museum and games.
Admission is a donation for a button good for both days. Thank you to our sponsors that have donated items or monetarily to our Expo.
Article and photos submitted by Maureen Trojak.
