A spring prom, a typical rite of passage for some high schoolers, and for many their first formal dance, was not held in the spring of 2020 for Chequamegon High School students. This was due to the relatively new COVID-19 pandemic. At that time the local school, as well as many local businesses, were totally shut down as information regarding the scope and effects of the pandemic were unfolding on a daily basis. However, when classes resumed in the fall of 2020 in the Chequamegon district, the specter of COVID did not sway a Prom Committee from meeting to formulate ideas about what they wanted to have happen if a prom could be held in spring 2021. Ultimately, the Chequamegon School District decided that continuing COVID-19 concerns made hosting a prom at the local high school problematic. A group of parents and other individuals put their heads together with members of the prom committee to come up with a solution.
With the support of Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick, the Park Falls Police Department and dozens of businesses and individuals Park Theater was chosen as a viable site for an alternative prom. With the ability to hold a movie after the dance portion of the event, in place of the usual “after prom” parties, the theater was considered a safe place for prom-goers to gather. Theater owners Paul and Katie Frieburger were on board and soon ideas and volunteers, as well as donations to help fund a fun formal dance for Chequamegon students, began to pour in.
The alternative prom will take place on Saturday, May 15. The theme chosen is Dripping in Luxury. A DJ will provide music from 8 p.m.- midnight. A Grand March will take place at 10 p.m., which will be live-streamed for those who do not feel comfortable attending in person. Following the dance portion of the evening, the movie “Sixteen Candles” will be shown on the big screen and pizza will be provided to all in attendance. Cost for the alternative prom is $5 per person. Those wishing to attend the Grand March will be charged $2.
COVID and other safety measures will be in place. Those in quarantine may not attend. Masks are required for anyone attending the event. Prospective attendees will be screened for body temperature at the door. As of press time six chaperones were scheduled to be in attendance during the event, with more on a list as possible helpers. A police officer from the PFPD is also slated to visit the event throughout the evening.
