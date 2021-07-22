Ashland educator Andrea Boulley, one of Wisconsin’s 2020 Teachers of the Year, threw out the first pitch at a recent Brewers game with other 2020 and 2021 teachers.
Here she is pictured showing off her custom Brewers jersey.
Photo contributed by the Ashland School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.