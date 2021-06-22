MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New drivers in Wisconsin could get their learner's permit six months earlier than is allowed currently under a bill up for final approval Tuesday in the Assembly.
The bill up for a vote Tuesday would allow for a driver to get their instructional permit at age 15, rather than age 15 and a half. The age to obtain their probationary license would remain 16.
Supporters, including AAA Wisconsin, argue that new, teenage drivers would benefit from having more time to drive in a variety of weather conditions before obtaining their license.
In addition to lowering the age, the measure lengthens the time an instructional permit is valid from 12 months to 18 months. It also increases the number of hours of required behind the wheel driving from 30 hours to 50 hours.
The Senate passed the bill in April. If approved by the Assembly, it would then head to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.
