AMVETS

From left, Janet Morris and Connie Wegner present proceeds from a December Christmas in the Village event in Butternut, to AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50 Phillips President Dolores Gradinjan, to help pay for local veterans to participate on the 2022-23 Never Forgotten Honor Flights to Washington, D.C.

 Submitted photo

BUTTERNUT — Proceeds from a community sale in Butternut will fund the cost of sending one veteran to Washington, D.C., as part of a future Honor Flight, according to the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50 in Phillips, which helps to organize the efforts.

Ten businesses participated in the Christmas In The Village, sponsored by Butternut Area Business Alliances on Dec. 4, 2021. Jenn’s Butternut Café, Pioneer Quilt Shop, Butternut Feed Store, Mix It Up Marketplace, Lori’s Nook, Butternut Ridge Runners, Double D’s Pub, Carl’s Place Bar, the Village Hall and the Butternut Community Park, all hosted one or more vendors who sold a variety of items.

Connie Wegner displayed and sold a variety of personal Christmas items with the help of Janet Morris and Susie Heizler at the Village Hall and Visitor Center. All proceeds went to help pay to send local veterans on the 2022-23 Never Forgotten Honor Flight opportunities that are tentatively scheduled for April and May, and in September and October.

Wegner made enough money to send one veteran on the Honor Flight. She contacted Dolores Gradinjan, president of AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50, to ask that her proceeds from Christmas in the Village be added to proceeds of the Honor Flight Breakfast events at Goebel’s South Fork Bar & Grill in Lugerville in September 2020 and 2021.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments