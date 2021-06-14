KT’s Consignment Antiques & Collectibles, located on Hwy. 13 across from the new Forward Bank building site in Park Falls, opened its doors on June 3. The K in the name stands for Kelnhofer. The T stands for Thimm.
“Louie (Kelnhofer) had this building available,” said Jan Thimm (the T in the name) with laughter in her voice. “And I thought, why not put it to some use.”
They joined the initials of their last names for the store’s name.
Thimm obtained the necessary permitting and a group of crafters and collectors banded together to stock and run the store, which will be a seasonal venue, open May through October, weather dependent. They include Juliette Draxler, Jayne Englund, Irene Fleming, Michelle Koenig, Laura Schultz, Audrey Stein and Jan and Gary Thimm. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., though Jan stated if customers entered the store near closing time and were interested in shopping, hours would be temporarily extended.
The shop offers items that offer appeal to both male and female customers, including a wide variety of hand-crafted items, glassware, furniture, artwork, knickknacks, toys and a selection of tools, mounted deer horns and other accessories that would be deemed “man cave” appropriate.
Though the word “consignment” is in the store’s name, no consignment items are being accepted at the present time, though that may change in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.