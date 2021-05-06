One could never guess what the simple act of cleaning out a closet might blossom into. For sisters Jenny Mozena and Jackie Mann, both of Fifield, it eventually blossomed into a brick-and-mortar store, Glamour Gals Closet, located on the Division Street hill in downtown Park Falls.
Jenny, a longtime businesswoman, “forever” in her own words, found herself with a surplus of clothing stored in various places and wasn’t quite sure what to do with it all.
“Why don’t you just sell it?” was sister Jackie’s advice.
That was in 2016. Mozena felt adequately social media savvy enough to create an online business that took off like a rocket. With a firm clientele base from Mozena’s other business ventures, including ownership of a tanning salon, as well as promoting make-up, hair and jewelry products through social media outlets, she found herself with more business than she could handle comfortably on her own.
Mann, a mother of six, was working at a care facility when her sister begged her for help with sales and shipping.
“I told her I’d match the salary she was making there,” Mozena said. “I just couldn’t be in as many places as I needed to be all at once.”
What followed was the 2020 birth of the brick-and-mortar Glamour Gals Closet.
Mozena rented what was formerly the banquet hall of AJ’s Supper Club. The transformation from dining room to boutique was relatively easy; accomplished with work let out to local business people for the remodeling and construction process, flooring installation, and signage. It was created to reflect Jenny’s personality and she feels it does just that; including her enjoyment of glitz and glam.
She describes the products offered as upscale clothing and accessories, hair tools, make-up, perfumes, shoes and a small amount of children’s clothing that she and Mann hope to expand on eventually.
They were hoping to have the store open in time for Christmas 2020, and although they were shipping products at that time, the store did not open its doors until mid-January. While much of their business is still transacted via the online process, foot traffic has increased, especially since the addition of a tanning bed about a month ago. It is located in the rear portion of the store.
“We’re fully booked nearly every day for tanning,” Mann said.
Mann feels foot traffic will increase even more when ongoing work on the property adjacent to Triangle Park in the downtown area is completed. She is the one most often behind the counter at the boutique, where she acts as store manager, handling customer service and ordering, as well as helping with shipping. With 12,000 members attached to the online portion of a business that ships internationally, the sisters are kept plenty busy. Both think the online aspect and the storefront boutique make for a win-win situation. While some shoppers are content with online purchasing, others like to see and feel fabrics and try on an outfit for size. Mozena is heavily involved in the online venues, where she continues to promote make-up, hair and jewelry, as well as the Glamour Gals clothing line, which is all purchased from United States wholesalers.
The boutique is located at 340 Division Street, Park Falls. It can be reached by phone at 715-762-4526. Online users can like the boutique on Facebook or visit them on the web at www.glamourgalscloset.com.
