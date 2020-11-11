The Prentice High School girls’ volleyball team made school history with its first WIAA Div. 4 state tournament appearance Nov. 7 at Little Chute.
Prentice (10-5), seeded fourth, fell to top-seeded McDonell Catholic (21-1) in three sets, 25-15, 25-16, and 25-17.
“We stayed safe, stayed healthy, stayed focused on our goals, and because of that, these girls made a lifetime of memories,” said head coach Mike Murphy, reflecting on a volleyball season unlike any other. “One day, when COVID is gone and we are back to normal, they will still be the first volleyball team in school history to earn it,” he said.
Prentice earned the trip to state after beating Northland Lutheran and Newman Catholic in regionals, then topping Three Lakes in a five-set match at sectionals.
Due to a large number of schools canceling their programs this year, the Marawood Conference combined it’s north and south divisions into a single unit this year. According to Murphy, season highlights included a win over Stratford early in the season, setter Olivia Dettmering suppressing 1,000 career assist, and sharing the conference title with Phillips and Stratford.
