Who can resist this gorgeous native American crop, in season and available everywhere?
Considered a whole grain, corn (and popcorn) is high in fiber and plant compounds with vitamins and minerals, yet it’s high in starch and can spike blood sugar and may prevent weight loss if eaten in excess. Choose cobs by feeling for firmness through the husk up the cob to the tip — never tear back the protective husk.
According to expert Betty Fussell, fresh sweetcorn is terrific eaten raw — and if you do cook it, briefly dip it into boiling water (never add salt), or grill or microwave on the cob, preferably with husks on, for a few minutes only. Cut off the cob, it can be the not-so-secret ingredient in soups, salads, pizza, quiche, appetizers, breads and even ice cream.
This sidedish, adapted from NYC’s chef Gino Dalesandro, is great with any grilled summer entrée. The simple Food Network lemon-pepper adornment is truly divine!
Sweet and Spicy Corn
4 ears of fresh sweetcorn, husked and cut from the cobs
1 jalapeno or 2-3 serrano chili peppers, finely minced
1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
½ red onion, diced
1 tbsp. roasted garlic paste, or 1 clove grated garlic
2 tbsp. granulated sugar
1 red or orange bell pepper, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
2 tsp. chili oil, or to taste
1 tbsp. chopped Italian parsley
Juice of half a lemon
Directions: In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil and sauté onion until translucent. Add the garlic and sugar, continuing to stir and cook until sugar is dissolved. Add corn kernels, bell peppers and jalapeno; continue cooking 3-4 minutes until vegetables are tender. Add chili oil, parsley and lemon juice. Set aside until ready to serve.
Serves 4.
Lemon-Pepper Corn
Cooked cobs of sweetcorn
2 tbsp. softened butter
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Grated zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp. ground black or white pepper
Salt to taste, if desired
1. In a small bowl, combine the butter, oil, lemon zest, ground pepper and salt; set aside.
2. Cut the corn cobs into quarters and toss with the lemon-pepper mixture in a large bowl. Serve immediately.
Note: Leftover butter-oil mixture would be good mixed in with cooked grains (brown rice, wild rice, quinoa, whole-wheat couscous, bulgur, farro, etc.), fresh herbs and corn kernels for a meatless main dish or side.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
