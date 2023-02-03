The Chequamegon High School Boys Basketball team lost 82-51 in a non-conference game to Newman Catholic High School in Wausau on Feb. 2.

Chequamegon scoring was led by AJ Morgan with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Dawson Heizler scored 14, Isaiah Deitz, 13, Corbyn Phelps, 4, and Robert Schienebeck, 1.

