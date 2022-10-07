...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
In this image made from a video, Mark Ellis, left, brother of Peter Ellis, speaks to the media outside a court in Wellington Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. New Zealand’s Supreme Court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's Supreme Court on Friday took the unusual step of overturning a man's convictions even though he died three years ago.
The court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago.
