New Zealand Abuse Case Overturned

In this image made from a video, Mark Ellis, left, brother of Peter Ellis, speaks to the media outside a court in Wellington Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. New Zealand’s Supreme Court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago. 

 TVNZ via AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's Supreme Court on Friday took the unusual step of overturning a man's convictions even though he died three years ago.

The court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments