Air whooshed in and out of my lungs as we picked our way up the side of an old volcano on a narrow, rocky trail at 10,000 feet above sea level. This was the third day of the “Mexico: Mystical Migration of Monarchs” trip with twelve travelers from the Cable Natural History Museum, and the altitude was still a challenge.

Our butterfly reserve guide, Diego, identified Salvia flowers in a rainbow of scarlet, pink, and purple, dahlias in sunny yellow. They livened up the forest green — a novelty in December. Hummingbirds zipped from flower to flower, making the woods sound like summer, too. These flowers slowed our pace just enough to get my heart rate under control.

