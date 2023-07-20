With a dozen sets of eyes scanning the water, it took us almost no time at all to spot the family of loons. A little cheer went up from the pontoon boat when we finally got a clear look at the fuzzy chick paddling around behind their parents. Since this was the first Loon Pontoon Tour on Lake Owen of 2023, the chick was as much a surprise to me as to the participants on this Museum program.

I pegged this little fuzzball with the big brown eyes at about two weeks old, even though they were swimming independently behind Mom and Dad and not riding on a safe, warm back. Zooming in on that cute little beak, I happened to get the tail end of an adult loon in the photo, too. Below all those snazzy black and white feathers and quicksilver waves, there were some other, more unusual colors, too: this loon was wearing leg bands!

  

