The green and white bands visible on this loon’s legs identify him as a 20-year-old bird that was banded in 2003 as a chick on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage by researcher Mike Meyer. Banded loons are incredibly valuable for loon research.
The green and white bands visible on this loon’s legs identify him as a 20-year-old bird that was banded in 2003 as a chick on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage by researcher Mike Meyer. Banded loons are incredibly valuable for loon research.
The green and white bands visible on this loon’s legs identify him as a 20-year-old bird that was banded in 2003 as a chick on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage by researcher Mike Meyer. Banded loons are incredibly valuable for loon research.
Emily Stone
The green and white bands visible on this loon’s legs identify him as a 20-year-old bird that was banded in 2003 as a chick on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage by researcher Mike Meyer. Banded loons are incredibly valuable for loon research.
With a dozen sets of eyes scanning the water, it took us almost no time at all to spot the family of loons. A little cheer went up from the pontoon boat when we finally got a clear look at the fuzzy chick paddling around behind their parents. Since this was the first Loon Pontoon Tour on Lake Owen of 2023, the chick was as much a surprise to me as to the participants on this Museum program.
I pegged this little fuzzball with the big brown eyes at about two weeks old, even though they were swimming independently behind Mom and Dad and not riding on a safe, warm back. Zooming in on that cute little beak, I happened to get the tail end of an adult loon in the photo, too. Below all those snazzy black and white feathers and quicksilver waves, there were some other, more unusual colors, too: this loon was wearing leg bands!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.