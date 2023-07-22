FILE - A small box of absentee ballots sits in the Hinds County Circuit Court office, in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 8, 2004. A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin, Thursday, July 21, 2023, by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow for voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year.
Wayne County Elections Director Anne Risku prepares absentee ballots at the Wayne County Board of Elections office on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Goldsboro, N.C. A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin, Thursday, July 21, 2023, by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow for voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
AP Photo / Rogelio Solis, File
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year following criticism by former President Donald Trump.
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Elias Law Group comes less than two weeks before the Wisconsin Supreme Court flips from a conservative to liberal majority. Election law challenges like this one are among many issues the new liberal-controlled court is expected to rule on in the coming months.
