MERRILL — The Wisconsin Department of Justice — Division of Criminal Investigation has released the name of law enforcement and an individual who was killed in a recent officer involved shooting, according to a press release on Dec. 15, 2021.
The agency is currently investigating the shooting of John Z.A. Moua, 28, who was reportedly shot by law enforcement officers responding to a 911 call at approximately 6:33 a.m. Dec. 10, according to the press release. Moua was reportedly holding a knife in the residence on Shady Lane Avenue in Pine River Township, when he encountered the officers and the shooting occurred.
Sheriff's Office Lt Tyler Iverson, a 17 year law enforcement official, discharged his firearm, striking Moua. Law enforcement administered lifesaving efforts, as did EMS upon arrival, but Moua succumbed to his injuries on scene.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. The officers involved from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.
DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Police Department, the Wausau Police Department, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes. There is no danger to the public at this time, according to the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.