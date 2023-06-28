PARK FALLS — Old Abe Memorial Park in downtown Park Falls was packed for the second Music in the Park series event on June 21, 2023. The Iron Mule band performed a wide range of music for the young and old crowd of hundreds as the rain stayed at bay for the two hour show.

The free concerts will continue each Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Aug. 2. The 70s style rock band, Reunited, will perform on June 28. The roots music band, Dig Deep, will perform July 5, followed by local favorite Twisted Whisker on July 12, country music singer Lance Black on July 19, Eagle River based Old Pine Road Band on July 26, and the series concluded with acoustic soloist Dave BeBeau on Aug. 2.

  

