PARK FALLS — A mural for two brothers who owned and operated two Park Falls theaters for over 60 years was dedicated on June 24. The mural honoring the brothers James (Jim) and George (Judd) Esterl was installed on the north side wall of the Park Theatre at the Second Avenue North intersection.

The idea for the project started about three years ago when Suzy Boyle, of Dallas, Texas, the daughter of James and Evelyn Esterl, approached her cousin Jane Hauboldt, of Wausau, who is the daughter of George and Lucy Esterl, and the two decided to do it. There were several murals on the former Rex Theater building that is now the Captain Nemo’s Pub & Grub, and they felt it would be an appropriate time to honor their fathers now that the Park Theater was up and running again under the Freiburger ownership.

  

