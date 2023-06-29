...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-to-
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts across
the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could reach the VERY
UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Suzy Boyle, left, of Dallas, Texas, and her cousin Jane Hauboldt, of Wausau, stand in front of the murals dedicated to their late fathers, George and James Esterl, who were brothers that managed the Rex and Park theaters in Park Falls for much of the 20th century. The new murals are next to the previously installed painting of musician Frank Baroka at left.
Suzy Boyle, left, of Dallas, Texas, and her cousin Jane Hauboldt, of Wausau, stand in front of the murals dedicated to their late fathers, George and James Esterl, who were brothers that managed the Rex and Park theaters in Park Falls for much of the 20th century.
Park Theater owner Paul Freiburger and his employees install murals of former theater owners George and James Esterl on the north side of the theater on June 23. Families of the two surviving children, Jane Hauboldt, of Wausau, and Suzy Boyle, of Dallas, Texas, watch the installation at left.
Suzy Boyle, left, of Dallas, Texas, and her cousin Jane Hauboldt, of Wausau, stand in front of the murals dedicated to their late fathers, George and James Esterl, who were brothers that managed the Rex and Park theaters in Park Falls for much of the 20th century. The new murals are next to the previously installed painting of musician Frank Baroka at left.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Suzy Boyle, left, of Dallas, Texas, and her cousin Jane Hauboldt, of Wausau, stand in front of the murals dedicated to their late fathers, George and James Esterl, who were brothers that managed the Rex and Park theaters in Park Falls for much of the 20th century.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Park Theater owner Paul Freiburger and his employees install murals of former theater owners George and James Esterl on the north side of the theater on June 23. Families of the two surviving children, Jane Hauboldt, of Wausau, and Suzy Boyle, of Dallas, Texas, watch the installation at left.
PARK FALLS — A mural for two brothers who owned and operated two Park Falls theaters for over 60 years was dedicated on June 24. The mural honoring the brothers James (Jim) and George (Judd) Esterl was installed on the north side wall of the Park Theatre at the Second Avenue North intersection.
The idea for the project started about three years ago when Suzy Boyle, of Dallas, Texas, the daughter of James and Evelyn Esterl, approached her cousin Jane Hauboldt, of Wausau, who is the daughter of George and Lucy Esterl, and the two decided to do it. There were several murals on the former Rex Theater building that is now the Captain Nemo’s Pub & Grub, and they felt it would be an appropriate time to honor their fathers now that the Park Theater was up and running again under the Freiburger ownership.
