MEDFORD — A pickup truck struck a horse-drawn buggy full of Amish community members on Wednesday, resulting in several injuries, according to a news release from Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking.
Preliminary findings show the crash occurred just prior to a 2:44 p.m. on County E in the town of Little Black, which was the time the call was made to emergency services. The announcement said that a northbound Amish buggy traveling on County E with 10 occupants, was struck from behind by a pickup operating at highway speeds.
The announcement said at least eight of the nine who were injured required medical transport with significant injuries. Medevac and medical helicopters were dispatched.
Sheriff’s office deputies along with Medford Ambulance, Owen Ambulance and Fire Department, Stetsonville Fire Department, Gilman Ambulance and Thorp Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The pickup driver was reported as Skyler Opelt, 35, of Medford. Opelt was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving and is currently in custody at the Taylor County Jail.
