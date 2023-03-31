The National Weather Service office in Duluth is forecasting wintery mix type weather through Wednesday in Price County, with the most snow accumulation occurring Friday evening.

For Friday there is a 60% chance of rain or freezing rain before through the afternoon with total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 inch and daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. The high will be near 38 degrees with some thunder possible with a breezy northeast wind of 10 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph.

