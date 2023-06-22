MARSHFIELD — What people do for work matters for reasons of income, benefits and fulfillment but spending an estimated 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime will also impact health, according to Marshfield Medical Center. In order to better diagnose and treat patients, MMC staff and physicians are now asking patients about the industries and jobs in which they work.

Work impacts lives and families in profound ways, especially when it comes to health, according to MMC. Occupational illnesses, injuries, and exposures are not always simple one-time slips on a wet floor. More often, these injuries and illnesses develop over longer periods of time and compound, increasing the possible negative impact on a person’s health. The annual cost of time lost to work-related injury and illness in the U.S. was $167 billion in 2021, according to the National Safety Council.

  

