 PARK FALLS – Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls recently donated $1,000 for mindfulness kits at the Park Falls Public Library for teenagers and middle school adolescents. The kits contain resources covering healthy relationships, bullying, self-esteem, anxiety, grief, coming out, and finding life direction.

The program is a new one at the library, and Children and Youth Services Librarian Cindy Koller hopes it becomes a resource for kids and caregivers to prevent an event or a feeling from becoming a healthcare crisis.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments