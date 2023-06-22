Minocqua hospital expansion

Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua held a ribbon cutting on June 22, 2023 to celebrate the completion of the hospital’s expansion. From left, Katie Weinberger, Jeron Jackson, Dr. Samantha Klebe, Jackie Frombach, Kathy Bressler, Dr. Barbara Boyer, Dr. Michael P McGill, Ty Erickson and Patti Kerkorian.

 Submitted photo

MINOCQUA – Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua held a ribbon-cutting event today to celebrate the completion of its 45,000-square-foot hospital expansion, building on Marshfield Clinic Health System's commitment to Minocqua and surrounding communities. Services in the new hospital expansion are now open.

The new hospital wing will increase inpatient rooms from 19 to 31, including six intensive care unit rooms, enhance emergency and urgent care, enlarge the pharmacy, expand respiratory therapy services, expand cardiology to include cardiac and pulmonary rehab, increase the size of family waiting areas, and allow for more hospital and clinic parking space.

  

