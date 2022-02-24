PARK FALLS — Official word is still forthcoming but varied news releases point toward a big data and cryptocurrency blockchain mining operation that is repurposing the power plant of the former Park Falls paper mill.
In a series of 2021 press releases the data and blockchain-based firm SOS Information Technology New York, Inc., a subsidiary of SOS Limited in Qingdao, China, said the company was acquiring majority equity interest in three U.S. based power plants to expand crypto-mining operations into North America. The move was in response to legal and regulatory changes with blockchain operations in China.
At the time a non-binding letter of intent was to acquire more than 51% of membership interest in Sherman Development LLC, Niagara Development LLC, and Park Falls Management LLC. Sherman owns a 24 megawatt recycling power plant in Stacyville, Maine; Niagara owns a 9 megawatt hydropower plant in Niagara, Wisconsin, and at the time Park Falls Management owned Park Falls mill with a 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in Park Falls.
“SOS continues to increase its development of comprehensive blockchain solutions for digital trade, digital finance and other industries,” said Yandai Wang, SOS chairman in a 2021 press release. “We decided to acquire a sustainable power supply as far as possible, as we expand our blockchain operations into North America and look forward to successful operation of the joint venture.”
The joint venture agreement with New Jersey based Niagara Development for Niagara, Wisconsin power plant became official prior to a June 21, 2021 press announcement. The agreement will have SOS conducting crypto-currency mining and operating an international standardized digital super-computing custody operation center.
The SOS press releases stated that “significant jobs opportunities” would be available when site operations get underway. The transaction is also subject to approval by the New York Stock Exchange for issuance of shares in connection with the acquisition.
“The acquisition of this power plant is the first step for SOS to officially enter the American market,” said SOS Chairman Yandai Wang in the announcement. “We will continue to increase the investment and construction of cryptocurrency computing centers in the United States, and devote ourselves to bring better performance to the company.”
During the process the mill ownership changed hands in January from Wisconsin Paper Real Property, LLC to Northwoods Group Realty, LLC.
A BBZ Cyber Container press release dated Jan. 26, stated that the Park Falls crypto mining site would be “officially on board” by Feb. 20. The release stated that “the company” started receiving the first of its 20 crypto mining containers in late January.
Crypto mining has come under criticism from environmental and climate change circles for using excessive power in operations. The BBZ announcement stated the Park Falls site would have around 5,000 Antminer S19 XP units, which reportedly use less electricity and are more efficient than contemporary equipment in use today.
The announcement also said that the northernmost locations for crypto mining were optimal due to heat generation of electronic equipment.
Ron Feldman, a member of Northwoods Group Realty, said Monday that he could not comment regarding the property. He said the publicly traded company would be required to make their own announcements.
Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick said the mill is private property and there is no city involvement with the alleged cryptocurrency proposal. Unless something were to come in conflict with the city zoning code or other ordinances, then the project is entirely a private matter.
“I don’t think it is the best use of the property and that’s why I connected the CEO’s of our large manufacturers with the mill owner in an attempt to foster local economic growth,” Bablick said. “There will still be a lot of space available in the mill, even with this use, so I am confident more tenants will move in over time.”
To his understanding, Bablick said the crypto mining containers with their own cooling and moisture reduction systems would be housed inside the mill’s various buildings, mostly in the finishing room, which is the large brick building near the river just south of Wisconsin 182. The containers will tap into the mill’s tremendous power service.
“It sounds like they will be out of sight and out of mind, so to speak,” Bablick said. “I think it’s very important to emphasize that the owners of the mill enjoy the same property rights as anyone else, and are in no obligation to share with me or the public their business plan. It’s really their call on how the mill is used, as long as local ordinances, state, and federal law are followed.”
Bablick said he would work to keep the communication lines open and facilitate and assist with uses that the city deems desirable, just as with other property owners and businesses.
Cryptocurrency is essentially digital money that uses encryption technology to make it secure, according to The Associated Press. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin or Ethereum, among the largest examples, exist as a blockchain computer code that is digitally signed with each new transaction from one owner to the next.
Cryptocurrencies are stored in virtual ledgers among cryptocurrency mining servers that essentially make computing power available to verify blockchain transactions. The miners profit by receiving new bitcoins or ethereums in exchange for providing the service.
Mill demolitions
As far as the rest of the property, Feldman, who is also with Global Equipment International, the firm now involved with the mill equipment, said the process is about planning for the future.
“Right now we are looking to liquidate the equipment in there and that is what we are geared to do,” he said.
The Milwaukee based The MRD Group, Inc will soon start the demolition of the No. 6 Boiler building and the structure should be down in the spring, according to the city announcement. The permit from the building owner was approved on Feb. 15, which states the demolition is expected to cost about $200,000.
“We are taking down some buildings that are a nuisance and have to come down but not a majority of them by any means,” Feldman said.” We are trying to plan for the future of the site.”
Park Falls City Administrator Brentt Michalek said a press release was posted to notify residents that the application for demolition of Boiler No. 6 is completed and that removing the iconic smokestack will have a visual impact. The chemical treatment plant is nearly demolished along with several ancillary buildings.
“It’s very sad that once the boiler is gone, it limits or removes a lot of the opportunity for ever making pulp again,” Michalek said. “They’d have to ship in pulp to make paper.”
Some good news from the changes are that at the time of the mill ownership change, Wisconsin Paper Real Property, LLC sold two parcels to the city. The properties were not important for mill operations but do create opportunities for the city and downtown, he said.
The city also has a right of first refusal should the owners ever decide to sell or demolish the mill administration building, Michalek said. As of now the owner wants to maintain the building because it provides storage for mill records.
“But we will have the potential to own that in the future,” Michalek said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.