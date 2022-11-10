Terry Michek

Terry Michek

WORCESTER — Terry Michek has retired as the town of Worcester Recycling Center manager and zoning administrator and has left some pretty big shoes to fill, according to the town board of supervisors.

Michek started as the recycling center manager around 2015 and assumed the zoning administrator position just over a year ago. He came to Worcester after retiring as a manufacturing engineer Phillips Plastics.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments