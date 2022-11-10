...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to
midnight CST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM
CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
WORCESTER — Terry Michek has retired as the town of Worcester Recycling Center manager and zoning administrator and has left some pretty big shoes to fill, according to the town board of supervisors.
Michek started as the recycling center manager around 2015 and assumed the zoning administrator position just over a year ago. He came to Worcester after retiring as a manufacturing engineer Phillips Plastics.
