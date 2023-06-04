...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MONDAY MORNING...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulates, or PM2.5, which will remain in
effect until 08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects
people in the following counties: Iron, Price, Rusk, Taylor, Vilas
and other counties in Wisconsin to the south and southwest.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.
In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest, while highest concentrations are expected near north
central and northeast Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River
Valley. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion,
while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality...please visit the Wisconsin
DNR Air Quality web site at https://airquality.wi.gov
Chequamegon High School junior Autumn Michalski (2) out in front on her way to a first place finish during the girls 1,600 meter run at the WIAA Division 3 Girls Track & Field Meet in La Crosse on June 2, 2023. Michalski also won the 800 meter run with a state record time that same day, and finished second in the 3,200 run on June 3.
Chequamegon senior Isaiah Deitz (3) heading to a fourth place finish in the 800 meter run at the WIAA Division 3 Championship meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2. The field was loaded with talent and produced a new state record set by JJ Williams of Glenwood City with a time of 1:51.97, followed by Owen Klaus of Ozaukee at 1:55.07, and Peter Weir of Cadott with 1:56.45.
Chequamegon junior Autumn Michalski with her three medals following the WIAA Division 3 Girls Track & Field Championship meet at UW-La Crosse on June 3, 2023. Michalski set a state record in the 800 meter run, also won the 1,600 meter run and placed second in the 3,200 meter run, to become the first girls state champion in any sport for Chequamegon, and the first state champion in track for girls or boys.
Chequamegon senior Isaiah Deitz with his fourth place medal for the 800 meter run at the WIAA Division 3 Championship meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2.
Chequamegon junior Autumn Michalski, center, holds the third place team trophy following the WIAA Division 3 Eagles Girls Track & Field Championship meet at UW-La Crosse on June 3, 2023.
Led by Chequamegon junior Autumn Michalski in three events, the Eagles Girls Track & Field team won second place at the WIAA Division 3 Championship meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2-3. Isaiah Deitz was the sole runner for the boys team and brought home a fourth place finish in the 800 meter run.
Chequamegon Coach Mary Patterson said the performances of Michalski and Deitz “far exceeded expectations” and is nothing less than “huge” in terms of state meet for the Chequamegon history books. The two athletes represented Chequamegon with all they had and brought home four state medals including two state championships, a state record, and a state runner up trophy.
