Led by Chequamegon junior Autumn Michalski in three events, the Eagles Girls Track & Field team won second place at the WIAA Division 3 Championship meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2-3. Isaiah Deitz was the sole runner for the boys team and brought home a fourth place finish in the 800 meter run.

Chequamegon Coach Mary Patterson said the performances of Michalski and Deitz “far exceeded expectations” and is nothing less than “huge” in terms of state meet for the Chequamegon history books. The two athletes represented Chequamegon with all they had and brought home four state medals including two state championships, a state record, and a state runner up trophy.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments