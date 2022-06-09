Chequamegon, Butternut, Phillips and Prentice runners all appeared in the Division 3 finals at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet in La Crosse on June 3-4, 2022.

In the girls competition, Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon High School placed in the top four of all three of her races. The effort makes Michalski the state runner up in the long distance runs and helped elevate the Chequamegon team to finish eighth overall in the rankings.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments