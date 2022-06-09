Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon High School crosses the finish line of the 3,200-meter run at the WIAA State Track and Field Championship Meet in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. Michalski finished second in the race to become the state runner-up for the Division 3.
Mike Brown of Butternut High School finished his high school running career at the WIAA State Track and Field Championship Meet by placing eighth in the 3,200 meter run with a personal best time of 9:46.91. Brown ran in the Division 3 state meet race on June 4 at UW-La Crosse.
Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon High School with the three medals she won at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. Michalski won second place in the 800-meter and 3,200 meter runs and fourth in the 1,600 meter run.
Claudia Lasiowski of Chequamegon High School, competes in a long run at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. She placed 10th in the 3,200 meter run, and 16th in the 1,600 meter run.
Chequamegon High School athletes Grant Kief, Marcus Vittone, Isaiah Deitz, Zach Poetzl and Jeremiah Miguel, after placing 13th in the preliminaries for the boys 4-by-200 meter relay at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022.
Claudia Lasiowski (15) and Autumn Michalski (11) of Chequamegon High School, compete in a long run at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022.
The girls 3,200 run finalists on the podium of the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. From left, Leah Patterson of Valley Christian in sixth place, Brooklyn Luebke of Manitowoc Lutheran in fourth; Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon in second; Kayci Martensen of Benton-Scale in first; Abby Bartel of Weyauwega in third; and Leah Patterson of Valley Christian in fifth.
Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon High School competes in the long runs at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. Michalski won second place in the 800-meter and 3,200 meter runs and fourth in the 1,600 meter run.
Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon High School crosses the finish line of the 3,200-meter run at the WIAA State Track and Field Championship Meet in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. Michalski finished second in the race to become the state runner-up for the Division 3.
Travis Nyhus / Rice Lake Chronotype
Mike Brown of Butternut High School finished his high school running career at the WIAA State Track and Field Championship Meet by placing eighth in the 3,200 meter run with a personal best time of 9:46.91. Brown ran in the Division 3 state meet race on June 4 at UW-La Crosse.
Submitted photo
Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon High School with the three medals she won at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. Michalski won second place in the 800-meter and 3,200 meter runs and fourth in the 1,600 meter run.
Submitted photo
Claudia Lasiowski of Chequamegon High School, competes in a long run at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. She placed 10th in the 3,200 meter run, and 16th in the 1,600 meter run.
Submitted photo
Chequamegon High School athletes Grant Kief, Marcus Vittone, Isaiah Deitz, Zach Poetzl and Jeremiah Miguel, after placing 13th in the preliminaries for the boys 4-by-200 meter relay at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022.
Submitted photo
Claudia Lasiowski (15) and Autumn Michalski (11) of Chequamegon High School, compete in a long run at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022.
Submitted photo
The girls 3,200 run finalists on the podium of the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. From left, Leah Patterson of Valley Christian in sixth place, Brooklyn Luebke of Manitowoc Lutheran in fourth; Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon in second; Kayci Martensen of Benton-Scale in first; Abby Bartel of Weyauwega in third; and Leah Patterson of Valley Christian in fifth.
Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon High School competes in the long runs at the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in La Crosse on June 3, 2022. Michalski won second place in the 800-meter and 3,200 meter runs and fourth in the 1,600 meter run.
Chequamegon, Butternut, Phillips and Prentice runners all appeared in the Division 3 finals at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet in La Crosse on June 3-4, 2022.
In the girls competition, Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon High School placed in the top four of all three of her races. The effort makes Michalski the state runner up in the long distance runs and helped elevate the Chequamegon team to finish eighth overall in the rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.