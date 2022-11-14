On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 Miami Beach's 17-story hotel tower of the historic Deauville Beach Resort implodes sending dust full of debris into the oceanside luxury buildings. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
The historic Deauville Beach Resort is shown, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, moments before imploding in Miami, Beach, Fla. The once-luxurious hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday has been imploded. The 17-story Deauville Hotel fell into itself Sunday after a series of explosions were set off, sending up a large cloud of dust. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
Carl Juste
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
The 17-story Deauville Hotel fell into itself after a series of explosions were set off, sending up a large cloud of dust. The hotel was built in 1957 and Kennedy spoke there to the Young Democrats Convention in 1961.
